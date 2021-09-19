Airport Breakfast - Yankton
Sep 19, 2021 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Airport breakfast fundraiser for scholarships
Fee: $7 adults; $4 kids 5-10; under 5 free
|Location:
|Chan Gurney Airport
|Map:
|700 East 31st Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-8448
|Email:
|skyhawk43v@gmail.com
All Dates:
Sep 19, 2021 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Airport breakfast fundraiser for scholarships
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.