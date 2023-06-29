Alice's Adventures by Flutter Productions - Rapid City

Jul 2, 2023 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

This all-ability theatrical adventure will take you into the pages of a book; blending together multiple theatrical languages: contemporary dance, spoke word, ASL, and puppetry in a unique production crafted from actual book pages.



As Alice drifts to sleep she finds herself inside of the very book she was reading. A white rabbit unintentionally leads her through a land full of talking animals, a bubble blowing caterpillar, and rude flowers that all follow nonsensical rules and a curious social etiquette in service to a tyrannical Queen. While encountering unusual creatures such as: rocking horse flies, borogrove birds, bread-and-butterflies, and even croquet playing flamingos, Alice learns some lessons about growing up.



Tickets go on sale on June 1st!!! You can purchase your tickets on the Performing Arts Center website!



https://performingartsrc.org/box-office/



Production Dates:

June 29 & 30 7:30 PM

July 1 - 7:30 PM

July 2 - 2:00 PM