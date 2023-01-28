Share |

All Ability Skate Day

Jan 28, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join the Disability Awareness & Accessibility Committee and Main Street Square on January 28th for All-Ability Skate Day! We will celebrate with free skating from 12:00pm-4:00pm for the collaboration event.

 

Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 716-7979
Website:   https://www.blackhillsworks.org/event/all-ability-skate-day/

