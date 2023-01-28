All Ability Skate Day
Jan 28, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join the Disability Awareness & Accessibility Committee and Main Street Square on January 28th for All-Ability Skate Day! We will celebrate with free skating from 12:00pm-4:00pm for the collaboration event.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 716-7979
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsworks.org/event/all-ability-skate-day/
All Dates:
