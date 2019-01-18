All the World's A Song: Shakespeare in Jazz (concert) - Spearfish
Jan 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Daniel Kelly, jazz violinist, award-winning composer and pianist, brilliantly reinterprets texts from Shakespeare’s most beloved plays with two other members of the Daniel Kelly Trio, powerhouse jazz vocalists Frederick Johnson and Sarah Elizabeth Charles. Throughout the concert, audience members will join Daniel's jazz group as they sing along to catchy, original songs based on A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Hamlet and others.
Admission is $25 for adults, $10 youth & BHSU students.
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/all-the-worlds-a-song/
All Dates:
This performance by the Daniel Kelly Trio is an exciting new way to experience Shakespeare's genius.
