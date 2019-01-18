All the World's A Song: Shakespeare in Jazz - Spearfish
Jan 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center hosts the Daniel Kelly Trio’s “All the World’s A Song: Shakespeare in Jazz” concert at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18. Jazz violinist, Award-winning composer, and pianist, Daniel Kelly brilliantly reinterprets texts from Shakespeare’s most beloved plays with powerhouse jazz vocalists (Frederick Johnson and Sarah Elizabeth Charles).
Throughout the concert, audience members will join Daniel's jazz group, featuring an amazing jazz vocalist, as they sing along to catchy, original songs based on Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Hamlet and many more!
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/all-the-worlds-a-song/
All Dates:
"All the World’s a Song" is an engaging, participatory celebration of Shakespeare's work, offering an exciting new way to experience his genius.
