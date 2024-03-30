Share |

Allevity Entertainment’s Hop Into Fun Easter Special - Aberdeen

Mar 30, 2024 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Hop into fun with Allevity Entertainment’s Easter Special on Saturday, March 30th from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.! The Easter Special is $15 per person and includes a $5 Arcade Game Card and 30 minutes of unlimited attractions. Additionally, the first 50 guests will receive an Easter goodie bag! The Easter bunny will also be making a special appearance for photo opportunities with the whole family!

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

