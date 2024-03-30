Allevity Entertainment’s Hop Into Fun Easter Special - Aberdeen
Mar 30, 2024 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Hop into fun with Allevity Entertainment’s Easter Special on Saturday, March 30th from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.! The Easter Special is $15 per person and includes a $5 Arcade Game Card and 30 minutes of unlimited attractions. Additionally, the first 50 guests will receive an Easter goodie bag! The Easter bunny will also be making a special appearance for photo opportunities with the whole family!
Fee: $15
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Mar 30, 2024 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Allevity Entertainment’s Hop Into Fun Easter Special
