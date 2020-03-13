Allevity Grand Opening Celebration - Aberdeen
We’re celebrating our Grand Opening on March 13th - 15th! Post a picture at Allevity March 13th - 15th & tag us on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to win a pair of 3-Hour Passes!
Plus, the first 50 guests on Saturday, March 14th get a commemorative Allevity Drawstring Bag!
Fee: $No admission fee
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Allevity Entertainment is celebrating their Grand Opening on March 13th - 15th!
