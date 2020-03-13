Share |

Allevity Grand Opening Celebration - Aberdeen

Mar 13, 2020 - Mar 15, 2020

We’re celebrating our Grand Opening on March 13th - 15th! Post a picture at Allevity March 13th - 15th & tag us on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to win a pair of 3-Hour Passes!

Plus, the first 50 guests on Saturday, March 14th get a commemorative Allevity Drawstring Bag!

 

Fee: $No admission fee


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Allevity Entertainment is celebrating their Grand Opening on March 13th - 15th!

