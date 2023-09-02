Share |

Allevity Labor Day Double Feature - Aberdeen

Sep 2, 2023 - Sep 4, 2023

Visit Allevity on Labor Day Weekend to get a FREE Thunder Road Go-Kart ticket with the purchase of an Allevity 1, 2, or 3-hour unlimited attractions package. Go-Kart Tickets can be used through the end of Thunder Road’s season. Visit Allevity for some holiday weekend fun!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Sep 2, 2023 - Sep 4, 2023

FREE Thunder Road Go-Kart ticket with the purchase of an Allevity 1, 2, or 3-hour unlimited attractions package.

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable