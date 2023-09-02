Allevity Labor Day Double Feature - Aberdeen
Sep 2, 2023 - Sep 4, 2023
Visit Allevity on Labor Day Weekend to get a FREE Thunder Road Go-Kart ticket with the purchase of an Allevity 1, 2, or 3-hour unlimited attractions package. Go-Kart Tickets can be used through the end of Thunder Road’s season. Visit Allevity for some holiday weekend fun!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Sep 2, 2023 - Sep 4, 2023
FREE Thunder Road Go-Kart ticket with the purchase of an Allevity 1, 2, or 3-hour unlimited attractions package.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.