Allevity President's Day Weekend - Aberdeen

Feb 17, 2024

Join us at Allevity Entertainment this Presidents' Weekend from February 17th to 19th and enjoy three hours of Unlimited Attractions along with a $17 game card to make your weekend extra special.

With a plethora of thrilling and exciting activities and games, there's something for everyone. Whether you're racing, testing your skills, or challenging friends, Allevity is the ultimate destination for family fun.

Don't miss out on this fantastic offer – mark your calendars and salute to fun all weekend long at Allevity.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   6052257733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   http://allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Feb 17, 2024
Feb 18, 2024
Feb 19, 2024

