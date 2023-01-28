Allevity's 3rd Anniversary Weekend Bash - Aberdeen
Jan 28, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
Celebrate Allevity’s 3rd Anniversary all weekend long January 28-29 with 3 hours of UNLIMITED Attractions for just $23 per person!
Fee: $23
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Jan 28, 2023 - Jan 29, 2023
It's our Birthday!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.