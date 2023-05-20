AMA Coin & Sports Cards
May 20, 2023 - May 21, 2023
THIS IS THE LARGEST COIN SHOW IN THE STATE
IT’S YOUR CHANCE TO BUY, SELL, TRADE, AND APPRAISE COINS, SPORTS CARDS, STAMPS, TOKENS, GOLD, and SILVER
SO, THIS IS THE PERFECT CHANCE TO ADD TO YOUR COLLECTION, BRING THE KIDS AND START A HOBBY THAT CAN BE PASSED ON FOR GENERATIONS.
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6053219195
|Email:
|amacoins@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.amacoins.com
All Dates:
