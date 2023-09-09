Share |

AMA Coin & Sports Cards

Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023

THIS IS THE LARGEST COIN SHOW IN THE STATE
IT’S YOUR CHANCE TO BUY, SELL, TRADE, AND APPRAISE COINS, SPORTS CARDS, STAMPS, TOKENS, GOLD, and SILVER
SO, THIS IS THE PERFECT CHANCE TO ADD TO YOUR COLLECTION, BRING THE KIDS AND START A HOBBY THAT CAN BE PASSED ON FOR GENERATIONS.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6053219195
Email:   amacoins@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.amacoins.com

All Dates:
Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023

