American Island Days - Chamberlain
Aug 17, 2019
Inflatables for kids, car show, Ag Olympics — all free! Food & retail vendors, bean bag toss, crafts, music and beer garden.
|Location:
|American Creek Campground
|Map:
|North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-680-1202
|Email:
|kelli@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/americanislanddays/
All Dates:
Aug 17, 2019
Family filled weekend with no admission fee.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.