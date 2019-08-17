Share |

American Island Days - Chamberlain

Aug 17, 2019

Inflatables for kids, car show, Ag Olympics — all free! Food & retail vendors, bean bag toss, crafts, music and beer garden.


Location:   American Creek Campground
Map:   North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-680-1202
Email:   kelli@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/americanislanddays/

All Dates:
Family filled weekend with no admission fee.

