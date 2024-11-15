An After-Hours Cabaret - Sioux Falls

Nov 15, 2024 - Nov 16, 2024

 

One of Good Night's signature cabarets, transporting you to the hustle and bustle of the decadent Studio 54 era.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/culinary-cabaret

All Dates:
Washington Pavilion
