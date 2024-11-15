An After-Hours Cabaret - Sioux Falls
Nov 15, 2024 - Nov 16, 2024
One of Good Night's signature cabarets, transporting you to the hustle and bustle of the decadent Studio 54 era.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/culinary-cabaret
All Dates:
