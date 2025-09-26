An Evening with Heather Headley - Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings

Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Broadway Star in Concert

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Heather Headley—one of the most electrifying voices of stage, song, and the big and small screen—graces our stage for a spectacular evening of music. Known for her commanding presence and breathtaking vocals, Headley has dazzled audiences from Broadway’s The Lion King and Aida to concert halls around the world.

Whether you are a lifelong lover of musical theatre, a fan of soul-stirring ballads, or simply seeking a night of extraordinary entertainment, An Evening with Heather Headley promises to move and inspire. With a repertoire that bridges Broadway, gospel, R&B, and pop, Headley brings passion, artistry, and heart to every note.

In addition to her stage credits, you may recognize Heather from one of her dozen plus movie roles or for her recurring roles on Chicago Med and currently in Sweet Magnolias. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience a true star live in concert.