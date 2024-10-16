An Evening with Kevin Kling: Storyteller, Playwright, Actor, Author, a CommUNITY Meeting - Brookings
Oct 16, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Award winning storyteller, playwright, actor, and author Kevin Kling has been called a Minnesota state treasure. His work is infused with an innate sense of humor and reflects the life challenges he has surmounted, including a congenital birth disorder and partial paralysis from a near-fatal motorcycle accident.
|Location:
|SDSU University Student Union Volstorff
|Map:
|1023 Student Center Lane, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
|Phone:
|6056885585
|Email:
|sdsu.multic@sdstate.edu
All Dates:
Oct 16, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Kevin Kling will share his extraordinary storytelling with the audience.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.