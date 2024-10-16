An Evening with Kevin Kling: Storyteller, Playwright, Actor, Author, a CommUNITY Meeting - Brookings

Oct 16, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Award winning storyteller, playwright, actor, and author Kevin Kling has been called a Minnesota state treasure. His work is infused with an innate sense of humor and reflects the life challenges he has surmounted, including a congenital birth disorder and partial paralysis from a near-fatal motorcycle accident.


Location:   SDSU University Student Union Volstorff
Map:   1023 Student Center Lane, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   6056885585
Email:   sdsu.multic@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
Kevin Kling will share his extraordinary storytelling with the audience.

