An Evening with Rachel Barton Pine, Antonio Stradivari, and Jacob Stainer - Vermillion

Dec 3, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The National Music Museum presents an extraordinary evening with world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. in Vermillion, SD.



Hear Pine perform on two of the museum’s most treasured instruments: the 1668 Jacob Stainer violin—not played publicly since it arrived at the NMM in 1989—and the 1693 ‘Harrison’ Stradivari, last heard in 2003. The concert will also debut the 2025 ‘Harrison’ Strad 2.0, a faithful replica created by leading violin-making schools.



Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear history brought to life, as centuries-old craftsmanship meets world-class artistry.

Fee: $35 - $75