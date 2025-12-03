An Evening with Rachel Barton Pine, Antonio Stradivari, and Jacob Stainer - Vermillion

Dec 3, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The National Music Museum presents an extraordinary evening with world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. in Vermillion, SD.

Hear Pine perform on two of the museum’s most treasured instruments: the 1668 Jacob Stainer violin—not played publicly since it arrived at the NMM in 1989—and the 1693 ‘Harrison’ Stradivari, last heard in 2003. The concert will also debut the 2025 ‘Harrison’ Strad 2.0, a faithful replica created by leading violin-making schools.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear history brought to life, as centuries-old craftsmanship meets world-class artistry.

 

Fee: $35 - $75


Location:   Aalfs Auditorium, USD
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org/events/ab5cb847-9270-4fff-9a7e-dddff97b59d9

All Dates:
Dec 3, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Internationally acclaimed violinist Rachel Barton Pine will perform on two of the National Music Museum’s (NMM) treasured historic violins in concert as part of a week-long residency with the University of South Dakota Music Department.

Aalfs Auditorium, USD
Aalfs Auditorium, USD 57069 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069

Search All Events By Day

December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable