An Evening with Rachel Barton Pine, Antonio Stradivari, and Jacob Stainer - Vermillion
Dec 3, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The National Music Museum presents an extraordinary evening with world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. in Vermillion, SD.
Hear Pine perform on two of the museum’s most treasured instruments: the 1668 Jacob Stainer violin—not played publicly since it arrived at the NMM in 1989—and the 1693 ‘Harrison’ Stradivari, last heard in 2003. The concert will also debut the 2025 ‘Harrison’ Strad 2.0, a faithful replica created by leading violin-making schools.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear history brought to life, as centuries-old craftsmanship meets world-class artistry.
Fee: $35 - $75
|Aalfs Auditorium, USD
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|605-658-3450
|nmm@usd.edu
|https://www.nmmusd.org/events/ab5cb847-9270-4fff-9a7e-dddff97b59d9
Internationally acclaimed violinist Rachel Barton Pine will perform on two of the National Music Museum’s (NMM) treasured historic violins in concert as part of a week-long residency with the University of South Dakota Music Department.
