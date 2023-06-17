An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood's Most Notorious Bordellos Official Book Signing Party with Chris Enss and Deadwood History
Jun 17, 2023 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Chris Enss is a New York Times Best Selling author, scriptwriter, and comedienne. Enss will be signing copies of her book, An Open Secret, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Brothel Deadwood. This event is open to the public. Donations are appreciated. Stop by to meet Chris Enss and tour The Brothel. Snacks and beverages will be served throughout the day.
Fee: $Donations appreciated.
|Location:
|The Brothel Deadwood
|Map:
|610 Main Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/press-events/events.html
All Dates:
