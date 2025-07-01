Anderson Plaza Performance Series - Brookings

Jul 1, 2025 - Jul 29, 2025

Join us on Anderson Plaza, behind the South Dakota Art Museum (1036 Medary Ave.), for free performances on Tuesday evenings (6-7:30 p.m.) in July. Bring your own picnic, chair and blanket. We’ll have snacks and drinks for purchase, yard games and plenty of space for fun on the Campus Green while you enjoy the performance.



On Tuesday, July 1, the Dalton Peterson Trio featuring Peter James will perform modern jazz. The Trio is renowned for their blend of funk, Latin, and modern jazz, and they deliver a sophisticated and engaging musical experience.



On Tuesday, July 8, Kusi Taki will be performing. Experience the Andean cultures of Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru and Chile through an acoustic journey and storytelling. The award-winning Lincoln-based Andean musical group Kusi Taki (Quechua for ‘Enchanting Music’) will play traditional South American instruments including the Quena (flute), Zampoñas (panpipes), Charango (10-stringed small guitar) and Bombo (goatskin drum) and sing in Spanish and Quechua to bring alive the cultures and history of the indigenous people of the Andes.



On Tuesday, July 15, The Toasted Ponies will be performing. The Toasted Ponies combine the best of both traditional and contemporary Bluegrass music. Look for great harmony singing and hot instrumentals. These musicians are seasoned professionals who love playing their music and it shows. They will play everyone’s Bluegrass favorites along with a fun mix of Cajun, Western Swing, Gospel and Celtic tunes just to keep things interesting.



On Tuesday, July 22, Gene McGowan & Friends will perform music from The Great American Song Book. If you like straight ahead jazz of the musical standards, you will love this.



On Tuesday, July 29, Paddywhack will perform traditional folk music from Ireland and the British Isles. With more than a dozen instruments and 3-part vocal harmonies, Paddywhack offers a stunning variety of musical styles, songs and dance tunes. Band members include Chris Sayre, Terry Keefe and David Marsh. Their repertoire of songs includes acapella sea shanties, Irish pub sing-alongs, provocative ballads and rebel songs. Traditional dance tunes of jigs, reels, hornpipes and waltzes utilize their extensive list of instruments, which includes guitar, fiddle, mandolin, English concertina, banjo, tin whistle, accordion, hammered dulcimer, piano, bodhran (Irish drum) and more. So come “laugh, dance and sing” with music inspired by the ancient Celts, Scottish kilts, English coal miners, Irish leprechauns and an evening at the pub, with the music of Paddywhack.





In case of inclement weather, we’ll move the performance inside the art museum. Free parking is available the parking lots south and west of the museum, no need for permits or passes after 4 pm.