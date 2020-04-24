Share |

Annie (Play) - Mitchell

Apr 24, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020

Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance.. Tickets are $13-$15. Friday and Saturday showtime is at 7:30 PM. Sunday show starts at 2:00 PM.


Location:   Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/

All Dates:
Apr 24, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020
May 1, 2020 - May 3, 2020

