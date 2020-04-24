Annie (Play) - Mitchell
Apr 24, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020
Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance.. Tickets are $13-$15. Friday and Saturday showtime is at 7:30 PM. Sunday show starts at 2:00 PM.
|Location:
|Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/
All Dates:
May 1, 2020 - May 3, 2020
