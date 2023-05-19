Annual Black Hills Sound of Silence Tesla Rally

May 19, 2023 - May 21, 2023

The Custer Area Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring the Annual Sound of Silence Tesla Rally, where $5 million in cars make a road trip to Custer, South Dakota. The event is the only one of its kind in the United States. Tesla owners are invited to come explore the beautiful drives the southern Black Hills has to offer. The cars will be on display for viewing and questions on Friday evening.

The event is being capped at 200 participants.