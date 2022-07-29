Share |

Annual Bruce Honey Days

Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022

Bruce Honey Days is a family celebration and 2022 marks our 31st year.

Friday activities include entertainment, a bean bag tournament and teen dance. Saturday hosts a parade, car show, music, burger feed, variety show and street dance, along with a co-ed volleyball tournament. Sunday has breakfast at the Legion, outdoor church service, more volleyball and the town vs. country softball game. Buzz into Bruce for a weekend of fun every last weekend in July.

Admission: costs vary for different events


Location:   Jay Street
Map:   Jay Street, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   (605) 627-5671
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/groups/363183737203701/about

All Dates:
Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022

Bruce Honey Days is a family celebration and 2022 marks our 31st year. Friday activities include entertainment, a bean bag tournament and teen dance. Saturday hosts a parade, car show, music, burger feed, variety show and street dance, along with a co-ed volleyball tournament. Sunday has breakfast at the Legion, outdoor church service, more volleyball and the town vs. country softball game. Buzz into ...
Jay Street
Jay Street 57220 Jay Street, Bruce, SD 57220

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable