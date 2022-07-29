Annual Bruce Honey Days
Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022
Bruce Honey Days is a family celebration and 2022 marks our 31st year.
Friday activities include entertainment, a bean bag tournament and teen dance. Saturday hosts a parade, car show, music, burger feed, variety show and street dance, along with a co-ed volleyball tournament. Sunday has breakfast at the Legion, outdoor church service, more volleyball and the town vs. country softball game. Buzz into Bruce for a weekend of fun every last weekend in July.
Admission: costs vary for different events
|Location:
|Jay Street
|Map:
|Jay Street, Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|(605) 627-5671
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/groups/363183737203701/about
All Dates:
