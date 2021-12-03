Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas
Dec 4, 2021
December 3, 4 & 5
Cowboy Christmas Craft and Vendor Show!
The Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center (210 Verendrye Drive)
December 4 -
Fort Pierre Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony (Corner of Deadwood & Main)
4:00 pm - 6:30 pm Wagon Rides
6:00pm Caroling
6:30pm Tree Lighting and the arrival of Santa
|Location:
|Corner of Deadwood & Main St
|Map:
|08 East 2nd Ave. Fort Pierre, South Dakota 57532
|Phone:
|605) 223-7690
|Email:
|fpdc@fortpierre.com
|Website:
|https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/
