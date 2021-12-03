Share |

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas

Dec 5, 2021

December 3, 4 & 5

Cowboy Christmas Craft and Vendor Show!

The Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center (210 Verendrye Drive)

 

December 4 -

Fort Pierre Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony (Corner of Deadwood & Main)

4:00 pm - 6:30 pm Wagon Rides

6:00pm Caroling

6:30pm Tree Lighting and the arrival of Santa 

 

 


Location:   Corner of Deadwood & Main St
Map:   08 East 2nd Ave. Fort Pierre, South Dakota 57532
Phone:   605) 223-7690
Email:   fpdc@fortpierre.com
Website:   https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/

All Dates:
Dec 3, 2021
Dec 4, 2021
Dec 5, 2021

