Annual Craft Fair
Oct 23, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Arts and crafts, handmade items, up-cycled goods, independent businesses. Support local artists and Buy Local!
|Location:
|American Legion Post
|Map:
|1045 Jennings Ave, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|(800) 433-3318
|Website:
|https://www.legion.org/
All Dates:
Handmade Marketplace
