Annual Craft Fair

Oct 23, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Arts and crafts, handmade items, up-cycled goods, independent businesses.  Support local artists and Buy Local!


Location:   American Legion Post
Map:   1045 Jennings Ave, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   (800) 433-3318
Website:   https://www.legion.org/

Handmade Marketplace

