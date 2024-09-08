Annual Farmer Antique Car and Tractor Parade - Farmer
Sep 8, 2024
Farmer Annual Antique Car and Tractor Parade, Farmer SD
10 am thru noon is registration with parade at 1:00 pm
Lunch and refreshments will be available
3 trophies for cars and 3 trophies for tractors
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Joe St, Farmer, SD 57311
|Phone:
|605-239-4498
All Dates:
