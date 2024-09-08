Share |

Annual Farmer Antique Car and Tractor Parade - Farmer

Sep 8, 2024

Farmer Annual Antique Car and Tractor Parade, Farmer SD
10 am thru noon is registration with parade at 1:00 pm
Lunch and refreshments will be available
3 trophies for cars and 3 trophies for tractors


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Joe St, Farmer, SD 57311
Phone:   605-239-4498

