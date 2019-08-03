Annual Foothills Classic Car & Tractor Show - Wessington Springs
Aug 3, 2019
Car, tractor and motorcycle show. Best in Class, People's Choice and Participant's Choice awards. Kids' pedal pull competition and Hot Wheel derby.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Wessington Springs, South Dakota 57382
|Phone:
|605-350-1687
|Email:
|wsprings@venturecomm.net
|Website:
|http://www.wessingtonsprings.com/event-calendar.html
All Dates:
