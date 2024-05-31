Annual Fort Sisseton Historical Festival - Lake City

May 31, 2024 - Jun 2, 2024

Join us to interact with history. Cavalry troops and infantry units will converge on the fort’s grounds to form a military encampment complete with soldiers, women and children, and all the necessary tents, uniforms, horses, and memorabilia. The military is joined by fur traders. The Rendezvous includes fur traders from eight states that setup a teepee encampment of historic lodges and traders. The festival covers the frontier life and settlement. Enjoy fiddle music, historic figures, an art and craft show, a melodrama stage show, songs and music from the Civil War, period dance instructions classes, and a military ball.

Entry cost is $5 per person (11 and under free)

