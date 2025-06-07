Annual Fort Sisseton Historical Festival - Lake City
Jun 7, 2025 - Jun 8, 2025
Join us to interact with history. Cavalry troops and infantry units will converge on the fort’s grounds to form a military encampment complete with soldiers, women and children, and all the necessary tents, uniforms, horses, and memorabilia. The military is joined by fur traders. The Rendezvous includes fur traders from eight states that setup a teepee encampment of historic lodges and traders. The festival covers the frontier life and settlement. Enjoy fiddle music, historic figures, an art and craft show, a melodrama stage show, songs and music from the Civil War, period dance instructions classes, and a military ball.
Entry cost is $5 per person (11 and under free)
Before you go:
- Wear comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and light layers for weather changes.
- Bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated.
- Bring cash for food, craft, and trinket purchases.
- Strollers and wagons are welcome, but they may not be able to enter buildings.
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park, South entrance
|Map:
|11907 434th Avenue Lake City, SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Email:
|FortSisseton@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/historical-festival/#:~:text=The%20festival%20covers%20the%20whole,and%20a%20military%20costume%20ball.
All Dates:
