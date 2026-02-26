Annual Ladies Only Fishing Tournament - Chamberlain

Feb 26, 2026 - Jun 26, 2026

10th annual tournament for ladies only! Friday night rules, registration, calcutta and auctions at the Chamberlain Community Center. Boats launch Saturday morning. Weigh ins, raffles, auction items at The Smoking Mule.
Money raised benefits cancer patients (women, men, children) from the Tri County Area. Over $70,000 has be distributed in the last year! $150 cash cards given out for help in medical bills, travel expenses, missed work expenses.

 

Fee: $100


Location:   American Creek Marina
Map:   309 E Glen Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   6057301967
Email:   fishingforacureladiestourney@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.fishingforacure605.com

All Dates:
Feb 26, 2026 - Jun 26, 2026 Rules Meeting Friday the 26th, Tournament Saturday the 27th.

Ladies Only Fishing Tournament raising money for cancer patients in Brule, Buffalo and Lyman Counties.

American Creek Marina
American Creek Marina 57325 309 E Glen Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable