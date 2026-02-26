Annual Ladies Only Fishing Tournament - Chamberlain
Feb 26, 2026 - Jun 26, 2026
10th annual tournament for ladies only! Friday night rules, registration, calcutta and auctions at the Chamberlain Community Center. Boats launch Saturday morning. Weigh ins, raffles, auction items at The Smoking Mule.
Money raised benefits cancer patients (women, men, children) from the Tri County Area. Over $70,000 has be distributed in the last year! $150 cash cards given out for help in medical bills, travel expenses, missed work expenses.
Fee: $100
|Location:
|American Creek Marina
|Map:
|309 E Glen Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|6057301967
|Email:
|fishingforacureladiestourney@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.fishingforacure605.com
All Dates:
Feb 26, 2026 - Jun 26, 2026 Rules Meeting Friday the 26th, Tournament Saturday the 27th.
Ladies Only Fishing Tournament raising money for cancer patients in Brule, Buffalo and Lyman Counties.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.