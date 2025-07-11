Annual Northern Fort Playhouse - Lake City

Jul 25, 2025 - Jul 26, 2025

 Northern Fort Playhouse production.

Two different performances each weekend at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
Map:   11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, SD 57247
Phone:   605-467-3247
Website:   http://www.northernfortplayhouse.com/

