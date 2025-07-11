Annual Northern Fort Playhouse - Lake City
Jul 25, 2025 - Jul 26, 2025
Northern Fort Playhouse production.
Two different performances each weekend at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks.
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
|Map:
|11907 434th Avenue, Lake City, SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-467-3247
|Website:
|http://www.northernfortplayhouse.com/
All Dates:
Jul 11, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025
Jul 18, 2025 - Jul 20, 2025
Jul 25, 2025 - Jul 26, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.