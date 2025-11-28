Annual Parade of Lights - Sioux Falls
Nov 28, 2025
Dazzling lighted holiday floats and music will flood downtown The Parade of Lights is the official start to the downtown holiday season!
|Location:
|Downtown Sioux Falls
|Map:
|Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-338-4009
All Dates:
Nov 28, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.