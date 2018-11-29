Annual Parade of Lights - Vermillion

Nov 29, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company is pleased to announce that historic downtown Vermillion will once again be the festive backdrop for this season’s annual Stand-Still Parade of Lights on Thursday, November 29th, 6-6:45 pm. A great community event for all ages, visitors can expect creative parade entries, warm drinks and treats, great giveaways, and much more.



Individuals and community groups are encouraged to enter this year’s Parade of Lights event. Entries will be due by Tuesday, November 20th, and can be submitted online (above), by phone at 605.624.5571, or via email to Chamber Director Katherine Heine at Katherine@VermillionChamber.com.