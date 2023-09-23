Annual Pumpkin Festival - Canton
Sep 30, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bring out your family and friends to enjoy a fall day on September 23-24, 30, October 1, 7-8, 14-15. Enjoy activities for all ages like pumpkin picking, fall treats, farm animals, LIVE music, shopping and so much more! As always, we offer FREE ADMISSION!
https://www.riverviewtreefarm.com/pumpkinfestival/
|Location:
|Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
|Map:
|48392 278th Street, Canton, SD 57013
|Phone:
|6057430521
|Email:
|info@riverviewtreefarm.com
All Dates:
Sep 23, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sep 24, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sep 30, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 1, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 7, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 8, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 14, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 15, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
