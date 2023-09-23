Share |

Annual Pumpkin Festival - Canton

Sep 30, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Bring out your family and friends to enjoy a fall day on September 23-24, 30, October 1, 7-8, 14-15. Enjoy activities for all ages like pumpkin picking, fall treats, farm animals, LIVE music, shopping and so much more! As always, we offer FREE ADMISSION!

https://www.riverviewtreefarm.com/pumpkinfestival/


Location:   Riverview Christmas Tree Farm
Map:   48392 278th Street, Canton, SD 57013
Phone:   6057430521
Email:   info@riverviewtreefarm.com

All Dates:
Sep 23, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sep 24, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sep 30, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 1, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 7, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 8, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 14, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Oct 15, 2023 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

