Share |

Annual Show - Rapid City

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

This is our annual show with vendors selling mineral and fossil specimens. There will be people on site to wire wrap your purchases or any item you currently own and would like to have wrapped. Hourly door prizes. Bring your rocks in and have them identified.

 

Fee: $4.00, 12 and under Free


Location:   Best Western Ramkota Hotel Convention Center
Map:   2111 N Lacrosse, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   719-207-1035
Email:   westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.wdgms.org

All Dates:
Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019 Saturday 9-6 Sunday 10-4

Vendors, Silent Auction, Kids Corner, Raffle, Speakers, Exhibits, Demonstrations

Best Western Ramkota Hotel Convention Center
Best Western Ramkota Hotel Convention Center 57701 2111 N Lacrosse, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable