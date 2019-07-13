Annual Show - Rapid City
Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
This is our annual show with vendors selling mineral and fossil specimens. There will be people on site to wire wrap your purchases or any item you currently own and would like to have wrapped. Hourly door prizes. Bring your rocks in and have them identified.
Fee: $4.00, 12 and under Free
|Location:
|Best Western Ramkota Hotel Convention Center
|Map:
|2111 N Lacrosse, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|719-207-1035
|Email:
|westdakota.rocks@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.wdgms.org
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019 Saturday 9-6 Sunday 10-4
Vendors, Silent Auction, Kids Corner, Raffle, Speakers, Exhibits, Demonstrations
