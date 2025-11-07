Antigone - Rapid City
Nov 14, 2025 - Nov 16, 2025
The brave Antigone dares death to bury her brother's corpse against the decree of the King, her uncle Creon, and stand up to oppression. A Black Hills Community Theatre performance.
|Location:
|Black Hills Community Theatre, Studio Theater
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
All Dates:
Nov 7, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025
Nov 14, 2025 - Nov 16, 2025
Nov 21, 2025 - Nov 23, 2025
