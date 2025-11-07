Antigone - Rapid City

Nov 21, 2025 - Nov 23, 2025

The brave Antigone dares death to bury her brother's corpse against the decree of the King, her uncle Creon, and stand up to oppression. A Black Hills Community Theatre performance.


Location:   Black Hills Community Theatre, Studio Theater
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701

All Dates:
Nov 7, 2025 - Nov 9, 2025
Nov 14, 2025 - Nov 16, 2025
Nov 21, 2025 - Nov 23, 2025

