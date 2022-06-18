Share |

Antique Power Show

Jun 18, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022

Antique tractors, cars, steam and stationary gas engines, entertainment, demonstrations, flea market, parade and tractor and car games.  


Location:   South Dakota Fairgrounds
Map:   1060 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-350-5581 or 605-350-4433
Email:   dakotafire@hur.midco.net
Website:   http://www.huronsd.com/

