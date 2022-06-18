Antique Power Show
Jun 18, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
Antique tractors, cars, steam and stationary gas engines, entertainment, demonstrations, flea market, parade and tractor and car games.
|Location:
|South Dakota Fairgrounds
|Map:
|1060 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-350-5581 or 605-350-4433
|Email:
|dakotafire@hur.midco.net
|Website:
|http://www.huronsd.com/
All Dates:
