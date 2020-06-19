Share |

Antique Power Show - Huron

Jun 19, 2020 - Jun 20, 2020

Antique tractors, cars, steam and stationary gas engine displays, demonstrations, flea market, parade and tractor and car games.


Location:   SD State Fairgrounds
Map:   890 3rd Street SW, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-350-5581

