Antique Power Show - Huron

Jun 13, 2025 - Jun 15, 2025

Antique tractors, cars, steam and stationary gas engines, entertainment, demonstrations, flea market, parade and tractor and car games.  


Location:   South Dakota Fairgrounds
Map:   1060 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-354-2867

All Dates:
