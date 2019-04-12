Share |

Appetizer War - Dallas

Apr 12, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

To compete in our appetizer war, bring 125-150 samples.

Admission: $10 for samplers. If you try all the entries and want seconds, answer a trivia question to earn some more. 


Location:   Dallas American Legion
Map:   325 Main St., Dallas, SD 57529
Phone:   605-835-8270
Website:   http://www.gregorydallassd.com

All Dates:
Apr 12, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Compete or just come sample and vote for your favorites.

Dallas American Legion
325 Main St., Dallas, SD 57529

