Appetizer War - Dallas
Apr 12, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
To compete in our appetizer war, bring 125-150 samples.
Admission: $10 for samplers. If you try all the entries and want seconds, answer a trivia question to earn some more.
|Dallas American Legion
|325 Main St., Dallas, SD 57529
|605-835-8270
|http://www.gregorydallassd.com
Compete or just come sample and vote for your favorites.
