Archaeology Camp - Deadwood

Jun 15, 2020 - Jun 19, 2020

Campers are invited to assist in a real archaeological dig and help uncover Black Hills history. This experiential camp will focus on site history, the restoration process of an on-site cabin, and the importance of archaeology. Lessons in orienteering, mapping, and cataloging artifacts will be conducted. Students should be prepared to work in the dirt, hike, and be outside all day.

Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center and archaeology work will be conducted at the Pearson Family property.

For students going into grades 4-6; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; $45 for members and $55 for non-members (includes sales tax); price includes a camp t-shirt. Reservations required.