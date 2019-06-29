Archeology Awareness Days - Mitchell
Jun 29, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019
Primitive technologists from around the country will be here demonstrating the skills used more than 1,000 years ago by the people who lived in our village. There will be flintknappers, hidetanners, potters, spear throwers and more. This event is free to the public.
|Location:
|Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-5473
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org
All Dates:
Jun 29, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019
Flint knapping demonstrations, pottery making, Lakota games, story tellers and archeological presentations.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.