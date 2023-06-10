Archeology Awareness Days - Mitchell
Jun 10, 2023 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Watch our archaeological team as they continue to uncover mysteries from the past at our 1,000 year-old Native American village; learn how early projectile points and other tools and weapons were made; test your hunting skills as you learn how to throw a spear using the ancient atlatl. Children can dig for free arrowheads; learn how to play games once played by the ancestors of today's Lakota; make pottery just like our Villagers did a thousand years ago! Wak through a full size reconstruction of an earthen lodge. Listen to storytellers and more. Shop our amazing gift shop. Have fun!!
Fee: $10 Adults, $5 Seniors 60+, $4 Students 18+ w/ID, Children 17 & under free
Location:
|Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Map:
|3200 Indian Village Road PO Box 621, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:
|6059965473
Email:
|director@mitchellindianvillage.org
Website:
|https://www.mitchellindianvillage.org
All Dates:
Jun 11, 2023 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Two fun-filled days learning about archaeology, primitive technology, and Native American culture.
