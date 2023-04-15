Area Art Show - Mobridge
Apr 15, 2023 - Apr 16, 2023
The show will consist of two main categories. The junior category is open to middle school and high school students. The adult amateur category is split into beginner and advanced.
|Location:
|Scherr-Howe Arena
|Map:
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|(605) 845-2060
|Website:
|https://mobridge.org/
All Dates:
