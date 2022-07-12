Share |

Area-wide Art Show

Jul 12, 2022 - Jul 30, 2022

All artists are invited to exhibit. All mediums accepted. Advanced registration appreciated.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com/

All Dates:
Jul 12, 2022 - Jul 30, 2022 Depot open 10 am - 4 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

