Area-Wide art Show - Redfield
Jul 17, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Area artists are invited to exhibit their works. All mediums are accepted. Donations are graciously accepted. The show runs until July 31.
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
|715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|605-472-4556
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
