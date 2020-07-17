Share |

Area-Wide art Show - Redfield

Jul 17, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Area artists are invited to exhibit their works. All mediums are accepted. Donations are graciously accepted. The show runs until July 31.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 17, 2020 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Area artists are invited to exhibit their works. All mediums are accepted. Donations are graciously accepted. The show runs until July 31.
CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
CNW Historic RR Depot Museum 57469 715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable