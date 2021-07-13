Area-wide Art Show - Redfield
Jul 13, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
All artists welcome to display their works. All mediums are accepted. Please contact Depot prior to event.
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-450-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Event runs through July 24.
