Area-wide Art Show - Redfield

Jul 13, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

All artists welcome to display their works. All mediums are accepted. Please contact Depot prior to event.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-450-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 13, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Event runs through July 24.

