Aretha: A Tribute

Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

There is only one Queen of Soul! Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for a tribute to Aretha Franklin featuring Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Ryan Shaw in a concert of Aretha's legendary interpretations including "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Amazing Grace," and "Respect."

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

