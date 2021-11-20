Aretha: A Tribute
Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
There is only one Queen of Soul! Join the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for a tribute to Aretha Franklin featuring Broadway powerhouse Capathia Jenkins and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Ryan Shaw in a concert of Aretha's legendary interpretations including "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Amazing Grace," and "Respect."
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
